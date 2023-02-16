Jump to content

Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office says

Kimberly Chandler,Lolita C. Baldor
Thursday 16 February 2023 00:50
Helicopter Crash
Helicopter Crash
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

Investigator Brent Patterson said there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. An Army official said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time and caught fire. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed on Alabama Highway 53, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

