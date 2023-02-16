Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

Investigator Brent Patterson said there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. An Army official said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time and caught fire. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed on Alabama Highway 53, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.