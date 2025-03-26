New body camera video shows moments before Alabama police fatally shoot armed Black man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Alabama judge heard conflicting testimony on Tuesday about newly released body camera video that captured the moments before a police officer fatally shot an armed Black man outside of his home, in a case that highlights the complex legal questions that arise after police shootings in states with “stand your ground” laws and widespread gun ownership.

Mac Marquette, 25, is charged with murder for fatally shooting Steve Perkins just before 2 a.m. on September 29, 2023, while accompanying a tow-truck driver to repossess Perkins’ truck at his home in Decatur, Alabama.

The body camera video shown in court appears to confirm officers' testimony that Perkins pointed a gun at Marquette. But the law enforcement expert who investigated the shooting says that Marquette also had the opportunity to potentially avoid a violent confrontation altogether.

Circuit court judge Charles Elliot heard arguments on Tuesday about whether Marquette should be shielded from prosecution by Alabama’s “stand your ground” law, which grants immunity from prosecution to any individual who uses deadly force as long as they are in a place they have a right to be and reasonably believe they are in danger.

Stand your ground laws have proliferated nationally after the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012, sparking debate about race, gun laws and self-defense. Upward of 30 states have some form of the law, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Marquette was one of three officers who was dispatched to help Caleb Combs after he called the police to report Perkins for pointing a gun at his chest when Combs tried to repossess Perkins' truck. Combs, who was authorized by Perkins' creditor to repossess the truck, said he wanted to retry the seizure but said he “would not go back alone.”

All three officers were out of sight from Perkins’ front door when Combs returned to Perkins' home with his tow-truck, according to body camera video. Marquette and another officer, Joey Williams, stood at the side of the house.

Attorneys relied on a beam visible in the body camera video that was cast by a tactical light attached to Perkins’ handgun to identify where his weapon was pointed when he emerged from his house for the second time. When Combs tried again to repossess Perkins’ pickup truck, the beam appeared to indicate that Perkins pointed his gun towards Combs.

Videos from both two of the officers' body cameras then show Marquette rounding the corner to confront Perkins. In a matter of seconds, Perkins appears to point the gun at Marquette, who shouted “Police, get on the ground" and almost instantly fired approximately 17 bullets, killing Perkins.

Just before Marquette opened fire, body camera video appears to show the light from Perkins' gun pointing upwards against his house, away from Marquette. Prosecutors said that indicated that Perkins tried to raise his arms in surrender before he was killed.

Judge Elliot didn't review Marquette's body camera video.

Perkins' didn't fire any bullets but his gun was found with a “depressed trigger,” according to the state law enforcement agent who investigated the shooting. The agent, Jamie King, said it is not clear when the trigger was pulled, and that the chamber was empty.

“That was the most scared I’ve ever been,” Marquette said in an interview he gave investigators immediately after the shooting, according to an audio recording played in court.

King said that the officers had “reasonable belief that Perkins was going to use deadly force" and had to make a quick decision. But he also questioned why the officers were there in the first place, and said there were other police tactics that could have avoided the situation altogether.

Creditors don’t need a judge to authorize the repossession a vehicle if a person fails to make loan payments. But Alabama law requires a court order if there is a “breach of the peace” in the initial attempt to seize the vehicle, and law enforcement is prohibited from assisting the repossession without a judge’s authorization.

Officer Christopher Mukkadam and Williams both testified that they weren’t assisting with the repossession, which would violate Alabama law, but were instead providing a “civil escort” that was routinely done to “keep the peace.”

All witnesses agreed that there was a breach of peace when Combs initially tried to seize Perkins’ truck.

King said that officers “exceeded the scope" of their responsibilities because they didn't have a court order authorizing the vehicle seizure.

“In order to keep the peace you need officer presence, and officer presence means an officer had to be visible,” King said.

The hearing comes on the heels of two years of intense conflict and protest about Perkins' death in the northern Alabama city of approximately 60,000 people.

Perkins’ wife and mother both left while the body camera video of the shooting played. Over 100 people filled the courtroom to capacity on Tuesday. Some wearing shirts that read “back the blue” sat in the benches behind Marquette. Across the aisle, others wore shirts that read “#IAmStevePerkins” and sat behind Perkins’ family.

Elliot will hear arguments from both sides on Wednesday. If he denies the former officer immunity, Marquette's trial will begin on April 7.