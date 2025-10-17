Fourth person is charged in Alabama shooting that killed 2 and injured 12

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fourth person was arrested and charged Friday in connection with a shooting that killed two people and injured 12 others in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama’s capital city in early October, police said.

Kemontae Hood, 21, is charged with one count of capital murder and 12 counts of assault, according to Montgomery police.

Hood is the fourth person charged in the Oct. 4 shooting that unfolded just before midnight in a crowded section of the city’s downtown filled with bars, hotels and restaurants. Police also arrested an unnamed juvenile last Friday, as well as Dantavious McGhee, 19, on Monday on capital murder charges and Javorick Whiting, 19, on Thursday on an attempted murder charge.

It was not immediately known if Hood or the others had lawyers who could comment for them. Online jail records don’t list attorneys for them.

A 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were killed, police said. Investigators said they determined that multiple people fired weapons in a crowd just after the Tuskegee-Morehouse College football game had ended blocks away, after a day celebrating the two historically Black schools' longstanding rivalry. At the time, five of the wounded had life-threatening injuries and seven had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but they said the initial gunfire targeted one of the 14 victims, prompting multiple people to pull their own weapons and start firing back. Seven of the 14 victims were under 20, and the youngest was 16. At least two of the victims were armed.

Multiple weapons and shell cases were recovered from the scene, and more arrests are expected, police said.