College football latest: AP Top 25 rankings to be released

The AP Top 25 college football poll rankings are set to be released Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Despite clinching the top spot in the preseason poll, reality hit the Texas Longhorns at the Horseshoe on Saturday. Now the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are in position to jump Penn State and return to No. 1.

Follow The Associated Press’ live updates below for game recaps, poll predictions, ranking analyses and answers to fan questions, all in one place.

Here’s the latest:

Alabama and Texas performances undercut SEC’s reputation Week 1

Southeastern Conference teams won 14 games and lost two during Week 1, but the two conference losses overshadowed the overall performance. FSU stunned No. 8 Alabama with a 31-17 victory, edging the Crimson Tide in total yards (382), rushing yards (230), yards per play (6.1), first downs (20) and faring better on third and fourth downs.

A historically dominant Alabama team exited Week 1 with much to prove and skeptical fans already throwing in the towel on coach Kalen DeBoer.

No. 1 Texas dropped 14-7 to No. 3 Ohio State in Arch Manning’s debut as the starting quarterback. Manning struggled against a dominant Buckeyes’ defense, completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The young quarterback’s sole score, a 32-yard completion to Parker Livingstone, came with 3:28 left in the fourth and proved to be too little, too late.

Notre Dame and Miami restore old rivalry

Texas vs. Ohio State may have lacked the excitement fans hoped for, but the third and final top-10 matchup of the weekend didn’t disappoint. The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes hosted No. 6 Notre Dame in a modern rendition of an old-school rivalry.

Both teams looked different with new quarterbacks. Notre Dame’s CJ Carr warmed up as the game went on, finishing 19 of 30 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Carr spearheaded a 14-point swing, culminating with a rushing touchdown to tie the game with 3:21 left.

Carson Beck threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 27-24 victory. Kicker Carter Davis drilled the game-winner, a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 on the clock.

Nussmeier outplays Klubnik in Heisman contender showdown

Eyes turned to No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson on Saturday night, a highly anticipated matchup between top-10 opponents.

It was an early view of veteran signal-callers and Heisman Trophy favorites Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik. Nussmeier delivered a big win in enemy territory, completing 28 of 38 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. The LSU quarterback connected with Trey’Dez Green for a game-winning 8-yard receiving touchdown with 12:18 on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Klubnik went 19 of 38 for 230 yards and an interception. Running back Adam Randall scored Clemson’s sole touchdown of the night on a one-yard run right before half. The Klubnik-led offense had three opportunities to tie it up in the fourth quarter and fell short with two failed fourth-down attempts and a three-and-out.