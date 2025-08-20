Near-term chances of an eruption at Alaska's Mount Spurr volcano now considered 'extremely low'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials lowered the alert level for a volcano near Alaska’s largest city to normal Wednesday, which they said indicates that Mount Spurr is “quiet” months after showing signs of activity that raised the possibility of an eruption.

Over the past few months, signs of unrest at the 11,070-foot (3,374-meter) volcano near Anchorage have gradually decreased, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, which added that no ground deformation has been detected since March. The observatory characterized the near-term chances of an eruption as “extremely low.”

It said small earthquakes continued to occur more frequently than before a period of unrest began in early 2024, and that volcanic gases were still being released. But the center said this is normal for volcanoes where magma has moved upward but has not erupted.

“Minor gas emissions and a slightly higher number of small earthquakes could persist for many months to several years,” the observatory said.

Mount Spurr is one of 53 volcanoes in Alaska that have been active within the last 250 years. The volcano has two main vents: the last known eruption from the summit vent was more than 5,000 years ago, while there were eruptions from the Crater Peak vent in 1953 and 1992, the observatory has said.

In October, the observatory raised its alert status for Mount Spurr from green, or normal, to a yellow advisory status when an increase in seismic activity became pronounced and a ground deformation was spotted in satellite data.

In March, the observatory said it had measured “significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions" from Mount Spurr and said signs indicated an eruption was likely, though not certain, in the weeks or months ahead. That prompted Anchorage's mayor to encourage residents to be prepared in case of an eruption that could produce ashfall in the city. Anchorage is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) from the volcano.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.