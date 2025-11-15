Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Displaced Alaska Native children find familiarity in an uncommon program, in photos

Lindsey Wasson
Saturday 15 November 2025 07:52 GMT

An immersion program that helps preserve an Alaska Native language has been a boon to children displaced by last month’s severe flooding in western Alaska.

After Typhoon Halong devastated two Yup’ik villages along the Bering Sea last month, many residents were airlifted to Anchorage. Principal Darrell Berntsen welcomed them to his school, which offers a Yup’ik immersion program.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

