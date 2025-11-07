Photos of the aftermath of devastating floods in remote Alaska Native villages

Uncertainty looms over the future of remote Alaska Native villages devastated by the remnants of Typhoon Halong last month. Some evacuees express doubts about ever returning to their traditional lifestyles, while other residents remain.
