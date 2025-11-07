Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos of the aftermath of devastating floods in remote Alaska Native villages

Lindsey Wasson
Friday 07 November 2025 05:09 GMT

Uncertainty looms over the future of remote Alaska Native villages devastated by the remnants of Typhoon Halong last month. Some evacuees express doubts about ever returning to their traditional lifestyles, while other residents remain.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in