Officers plead guilty in DWI police corruption probe in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two former Albuquerque police officers pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges of racketeering, extortion and accepting bribes in a sweeping corruption investigation into a scheme that allegedly allowed people arrested for driving while intoxicated to evade conviction, according to court records.

The former officers worked under the Albuquerque Police Department's driving while intoxicated unit and acknowledged conspiring with attorney Ricardo Mendez in a yearslong scheme. Federal investigators say that Mendez's law firm offered gifts and thousands of dollars in bribes to officers in exchange for having his clients’ cases dismissed.

Officers Joshua Montaño and Honorio Alba signed agreements to plead guilty and cooperate with investigators in exchange for leniency on charges that might otherwise result in lengthy prison sentences. Attorneys for Montaño and Alba did not immediately respond to phone and email messages.

Mendez last month pleaded guilty to a slew of federal charges that include racketeering and bribery.

Clients would pay Mendez or his associate an attorney retainer fee in cash, court records said. Then Mendez would pay officers in cash — $5,000 or more — or in the form of gifts or legal services to not appear in court as a necessary witness to the driving incident, resulting in the dismissal of the case.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina praised the work of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque on the investigation. He said that Montaño and Alba resigned rather than be interviewed by internal affairs investigators with the Albuquerque Police Department.

"I wish I could say this is the end point, but we continue to discover details of this conspiracy and those who participated in it," Medina said in an email statement.

Over a dozen officers have either resigned, been placed on administrative leave, been terminated or temporarily reassigned.