Watch live: Judge decides whether ‘Rust’ armorer will testify in Alec Baldwin trial
Watch live on Friday (21 June) as a New Mexico judge considers whether to compel a movie set armorer to testify at actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial for the fatal shooting nearly three years ago of a cinematographer during rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust.”
Prosecutors are seeking a court order for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to testify with immunity for her against related prosecution. Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins at a movie-set ranch.
Baldwin figured prominently at that previous trial, which highlighted gun-safety protocols and his authority as a co-producer and the lead actor on “Rust.”
“The jury should hear all of the information Ms. Gutierrez has regarding Mr. Baldwin, both exculpatory and inculpatory,” special prosecutors Mari Morrissey and Erlinda Johnson said in court filings. “Counsel for both sides should be permitted to fully cross-examine Ms. Gutierrez.”
Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed both oppose efforts to compel her testimony.
