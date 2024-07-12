Support truly

Watch live on Friday (12 July) as Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trial continues wit armorer Hannah Gutierrez set to testify.

The Hollywood actor is on trial in Santa Fe almost three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a tragic shooting while filming Western movie Rust.

Gutierrez-Reed has already been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. She is expected to be transported from prison to the courthouse Friday, but her attorney has said she will plead the fifth.

During a rehearsal of a shooting scene in 2021, a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, striking and killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter and faces 18 months in prison.