Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial continues as armorer Hannah Gutierrez set to testify

Lucy Leeson
Friday 12 July 2024 14:09
Comments
Close

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Watch live on Friday (12 July) as Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trial continues wit armorer Hannah Gutierrez set to testify.

The Hollywood actor is on trial in Santa Fe almost three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a tragic shooting while filming Western movie Rust.

Gutierrez-Reed has already been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. She is expected to be transported from prison to the courthouse Friday, but her attorney has said she will plead the fifth.

During a rehearsal of a shooting scene in 2021, a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, striking and killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter and faces 18 months in prison.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in