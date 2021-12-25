Alex Jones' wife arrested on domestic violence charge

The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur says stems from a “medication imbalance.”

Via AP news wire
Saturday 25 December 2021 20:49
Alex Jones-Wife Arrest
Alex Jones-Wife Arrest
(Copyright 2020 Jacquelyn Martin. All rights reserved.)

The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur said stems from a "medication imbalance.”

Sheriff's deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport. She had not received a bond Saturday afternoon.

Alex Jones, an Austin resident and founder of the right-wing media group Infowars, declined Saturday to say whether he'd been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife's recent change of medication.

“It’s a private family matter that happened on Christmas Eve," Jones told The Associated Press in a brief interview. "I love my wife and care about her and it appears to be some kind of medication imbalance.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request Christmas Day for the report on Wulff-Jones’ arrest and a spokeswoman said she could not provide more information. An attorney for Wulff-Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended

Jones sued this week seeking to block subpoenas he'd been issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jones spoke at a rally in support of then-President Donald Trump that proceeded the riot and his Infowars colleague, Owen Shroyer was charged with crimes related to it in August. Shroyer has said he's “innocent of the charges.”

Jones said his wife's arrest “doesn't concern my politics” and that “it wasn’t some kind of personal hateful thing or anything.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in