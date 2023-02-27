Watch live as Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial enters sixth week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the high-profile Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial enters its sixth week, following dramatic cross-examinations.

The disgraced attorney's defence team is expected to rest its case today, 27 February, after calling four witnesses to the stand.

Mr Murdaugh has maintained that he is innocent of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Last week saw dramatic scenes in court as he admitted that he lied about where he was and what he was doing the night of the killings.

He admitted that he was in the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul the night they were killed, something he did not reveal at the time.

When the trial resumes at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, the prosecution is expected to present its rebuttal.

After the prosecution has done so, closing arguments are then due to take place, bringing the trial close to a conclusion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.