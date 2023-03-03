For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from the South Carolina courtroom as Alex Murdaugh faces sentencing after being found guilty of double murder.

The jury at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro deliberated for less than three hours before coming to a unanimous verdict.

This feed shows the courtroom live as Murdaugh is expected to be handed his sentence for the fatal shooting of his wife and son.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty, life in prison on each of the murder charges, after taking the death penalty off the table.

Victim impact statements will be read out in the courtroom before the sentence is announced.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were brutally gunned down at their 1,700-acre Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021.

The dramatic six-week “trial of the century” saw twists and turns and emotional testimony.

