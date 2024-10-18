Body of Scottish independence champion Alex Salmond flown home from North Macedonia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The body of former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond was on its way back to Scotland on a private jet Friday, six days after the politician died suddenly in North Macedonia.

A trumpet sounded as Salmond’s coffin, draped in Scotland’s blue-and-white Saltire flag, was loaded onto the plane at Ohrid airport in the country’s southwest by six members of North Macedonia's military. The 69-year-old politician died of a heart attack on Saturday while attending a conference in the lake resort city.

The flight, chartered by Scottish businessman Tom Hunter, will return Salmond to Aberdeen in northeast Scotland. Plans are being put in place for a private family funeral along with a public memorial service.

Salmond led the Scottish National Party for a decade and a half, taking Scotland up to the brink of independence from the United Kingdom in a 2014 referendum.

He transformed the SNP from a fringe party to a dominant force in Scottish politics and served as first minister from 2007 to 2014. In the referendum, Scots rejected independence, with 55% voting against and 45% in favor.

Salmond subsequently resigned and was replaced by his longtime ally, Nicola Sturgeon. Their later split dominated Scottish politics for years.