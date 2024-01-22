Protestor throws papers on court, briefly delaying Australian Open match between Zverev and Norrie

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A protestor threw papers onto the Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain on Monday.

A protestor wearing blue shirt and cap and a face mask threw what appeared to be pro-Palestinian pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the sixth game of the third set on Margaret Court Arena.

Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued after a short delay. Security escorted the protestor away.

__

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis