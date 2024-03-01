For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the family of Alexei Navalny joins mourners for the Vladimir Putin critic’s funeral in Moscow today (Friday 1 March).

Navalny will be buried in Moscow on Friday. The service will be held at Borisovskoye Cemetery, after a farewell service at a Moscow church.

The opposition leader's wife Yulia Navalnaya said she didn't know if the funeral would be peaceful or if police would arrest those who came to say goodbye.

A heavy police presence was reported at both funeral locations on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said the team was struggling to find somewhere to hold the ceremony.

Ms Yarmysh said some funeral homes had claimed they were fully booked, while others had refused when they found out who the event was for.

Alexei Navalny died suddenly in an Arctic prison last month.