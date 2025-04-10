Prosecutors ask for nearly 6-year sentences for Russian journalists in Moscow trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked for nearly 6-year prison sentences for each of four Russian journalists on charges of working for an anti-corruption group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny that was designated by authorities as extremist.

Antonina Favorskaya, Artyom Kriger, Sergey Karelin and Konstantin Gabov were arrested last year and charged with involvement with an extremist group, which they have rejected.

Prosecutors asked the court to sentence each of them to 5 years and 11 months during closing arguments at Moscow's Nagatinsky District Court.

Their closed-doors trial is part of the Russian authorities' unrelenting crackdown on dissent that has reached an unprecedented scale after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The authorities have targeted opposition figures, independent journalists, rights activists and ordinary Russians critical of the Kremlin, jailing hundreds and prompting thousands to flee the country to avoid prosecution.

The four journalists were accused of working with Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, which was designated as extremist and outlawed in 2021 in a move widely seen as politically motivated.

Navalny was President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest and most prominent foe and relentlessly campaigned against official corruption in Russia. In February 2024, Navalny died in a remote Arctic prison while serving a 19-year sentence on a number of charges, including running an extremist group, which he had rejected as politically driven.

Favorskaya and Kriger worked with SotaVision, an independent Russian news outlet that covers protests and political trials. Gabov is a freelance producer who has worked for multiple organizations, including Reuters. Karelin, a freelance video journalist, has done work for Western media outlets, including The Associated Press.