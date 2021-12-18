AP Week in Pictures: Global

Saturday 18 December 2021 07:57
Dec. 11-17, 2021

From Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny holding her father's portrait at the European Parliament in Strasbourg France where she received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Award, the European Union's top human rights prize, on behalf of her father, to a burned man receiving care at a hospital after he was injured when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, in Cap-Haiten, Haiti killing multiple people and injuring dozens of others, to the grief-stricken sister of Rameez Ahmad, a policeman, wailing at his funeral, after he was killed in a gun attack on a bus carrying policemen the outskirts of Srinagar, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

