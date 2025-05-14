Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alexis Ohanian buys stake in Chelsea's women's soccer team

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 May 2025 00:17 BST
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has bought a stake in Chelsea's women's soccer team, he announced Wednesday.

Ohanian, whose wife is tennis great Serena Williams, announced on social media that he's joining the Women’s Super League champions as an investor and board member.

British media reported that he purchased a 10% stake for about 20 million pounds ($26.5 million). The club has not commented on Ohanian's announcement.

“I’ve bet big on women’s sports before — and I’m doing it again,” he wrote. “I’m honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America’s favorite (Women’s Super League) team and much, much more.”

Ohanian was a founding investor of Angel City FC in Los Angeles in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The entrepreneur added “See you all Sunday,” in reference to Chelsea's FA Cup women's final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

