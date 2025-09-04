Mali files ICJ case against Algeria over the destruction of a military reconnaissance drone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mali’s transitional government said Thursday it has filed a case against Algeria at the International Court of Justice, accusing its neighbor of “premeditated destruction” of a Malian military reconnaissance drone.

Mali’s Ministry of Territorial Administration said in a statement that Algeria destroyed a Malian drone on the night of March 31 near Tinzaouaten, in Kidal region, allegedly with the aim of hindering Mali's military campaign against armed rebels.

It said the destruction of the drone violated the principle of non-use of force, adding that Algeria declined to provide evidence that the drone entered Algerian airspace.

In a strongly worded statement, the ministry called the destruction of the drone a “blatant aggression” and “the culmination of a series of hostile acts and malicious actions, repeatedly denounced by the Malian authorities.”

Algeria had not publicly responded as of Thursday night.

Immediately after it shot down the drone, the Algerian army said the aircraft had entered Algerian airspace near Tin Zaouatine, a border town and stronghold for Tuareg separatists opposed to Mali’s government. It did not specify who the drone belonged to.

Mali, along with neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, has long battled an insurgency by armed militants, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Following two military coups, the ruling junta expelled French troops and instead turned to Russia for security assistance. But the security situation remains precarious, and attacks from extremist groups linked with al-Qaida intensified in recent months.

The ICJ case comes as tensions rise between Algeria and its southern neighbors, including Mali.

Algeria once served as a key mediator during more than a decade of conflict between Mali’s government and Tuareg rebels. But the two countries have grown apart since a military junta staged coups in 2020 and 2021, putting military personnel in charge of the country’s key institutions.

Algeria has one of Africa’s largest militaries and has long considered itself a regional power but military leaders in neighboring Mali and Niger have distanced themselves as they’ve championed autonomy and sought new alliances, including with Russia.

____

AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa