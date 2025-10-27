Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Nigerian billionaire plans expansion of Africa's biggest oil refinery

Africa’s largest refinery is seeking to expand its capacity to 1.4 million with a goal of becoming the world’s largest refinery

Dyepkazah Shibayan
Monday 27 October 2025 13:25 GMT
Nigeria-Dangote Refinery
Nigeria-Dangote Refinery (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The billionaire owner of Africa's largest refinery plans to expand its capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day to meet growing fuel needs in the continent and beyond.

Aliko Dangote, who is Africa's richest person, said the Dangote refinery, in Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos, will more than double its current existing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day with the aid of external financing.

“When it is completed, this will be the largest refinery ever built at a single site, surpassing India’s Jamnagar refinery,” Dangote told reporters on Sunday, referring to the world's biggest refinery in India.

Nigeria is one of Africa’s top oil producers but imports refined petroleum products for its own use. The nation’s oil and natural gas sector has struggled for many years, and most of its state-run refineries operate far below capacity because of the poor maintenance.

The privately run Dangote refinery has helped with local and international demands since it started production in January 2024.

The industrialist, however, said the expansion is needed to meet growing demands locally and abroad.

The expansion reflects “confidence in Nigeria, in Africa, and in our capacity to shape our own energy future,” he added.

The planned expansion is a laudable move but not much is known yet regarding its timeline and available finances, said Ikemesit Effiong, partner at Lagos-based SBM Intelligence research firm.

The $19 billion refinery took nearly a decade to complete.

