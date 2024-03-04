Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders to NYC prosecutors on new charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney Monday morning for arraignment on a new criminal charge, the prosecutor’s office said.

The district attorney didn’t immediately disclose the nature of the charge, but people familiar with the investigation had previously told The Associated Press and other news organizations that prosecutors were considering charging Weisselberg, 76, with perjuring himself during his testimony at Trump’s civil business fraud trial last October.

Weisselberg’s lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.