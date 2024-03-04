Jump to content

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrenders to NYC prosecutors on new charge

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney Monday morning for arraignment on a new criminal charge, the prosecutor’s office said

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 March 2024 14:38

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney Monday morning for arraignment on a new criminal charge, the prosecutor’s office said.

The district attorney didn’t immediately disclose the nature of the charge, but people familiar with the investigation had previously told The Associated Press and other news organizations that prosecutors were considering charging Weisselberg, 76, with perjuring himself during his testimony at Trump’s civil business fraud trial last October.

Weisselberg’s lawyer, Seth Rosenberg, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

