Amazon reports higher sales and earnings for 3Q, helped by its accelerating computing arm business

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon posted higher fiscal third quarter profit and sales compared with a year ago, as the online giant kept attracting shoppers looking for good prices while inflation resurges.

The results, announced Thursday, beat Wall Street expectations. The company's prominent cloud computing arm also surpassed analysts' expectations. But Amazon issued a cautious sales outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter, citing overall economic uncertainty and President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Shares, however, soared 11% in after-hours trading.

Analysts are analyzing Amazon's results to get insight into how shoppers are spending heading into the holiday season and how the online behemoth is managing cost increases from Trump's tariffs.

But Amazon, based in Seattle, is also under pressure to shore up confidence among investors that its computing arm Amazon Web Services is just as powerful as Microsoft’s Azure and Google’s Google Cloud Platform. Amazon delivered better-than-expected 20% growth for AWS, following a 17.5% growth in the fiscal second quarter. Andy Jassy, president and CEO of Amazon, noted in a statement that AWS is growing at a pace it hasn't seen since 2022.

“We continue to see strong momentum and growth across Amazon as AI drives meaningful improvements in every corner of our business,” said Jassy in a statement.

Jassy also noted that in stores, Amazon continues to realize the benefits of innovating in its fulfillment network, and it's on track to deliver to Prime members at the fastest speeds ever again this year, expand same-day delivery of perishable groceries to over 2,300 communities by end of year, and double the number of rural communities with access to Amazon’s same-day and next-day delivery.

Amazon is rapidly automating its warehouses, raising big questions on how many workers it will need in the future.

In fact, Amazon announced on Tuesday that it’s cutting about 14,000 corporate jobs as it ramps up spending on artificial intelligence and cuts costs elsewhere. Teams and individuals impacted by the job cuts were notified Tuesday. Amazon has about 350,000 corporate employees and a total workforce of about 1.56 million. The cuts amount to about a 4% reduction in its corporate workforce.

Late last month, Amazon unveiled a new robotics system — being tested in South Carolina — for its warehouses that coordinates multiple arms to perform picking, stowing, and consolidating tasks simultaneously. This technology effectively collapses three assembly lines into one, the company said.

Amazon is also testing an AI agent that helps human managers deploy workers and avoid bottlenecks. The system allows operators to spend less time analyzing dashboards and more time coaching teams, creating safer work environments, the company said.

Amazon's strategies seem to be powering its latest results.

Amazon posted net income of $21.12 billion, or $1.95 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That's up from $15.33 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected $1.57 per share for the quarter, according to FactSet.

Amazon’s sales rose to $180.2 billion, up from $158.88 billion in the year ago period.

Analysts had expected $177.91 billion, according to FactSet.

The company said it expects sales for the fiscal fourth quarter to be anywhere in the range of $206 billion to $213 billion. Analysts are expecting $208.41 billion, according to FactSet.