Photos show release of giant Amazon river turtle hatchlings in key Brazilian reserve

Edmar Barros
Thursday 20 November 2025 23:37 GMT

Environmental agents from Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute released giant Amazon River turtle hatchlings into the waters of the Abufari Biological Reserve in Tapaua, Amazonas state, as part of a long-running conservation program. The reserve, home to an egg-laying area for the species within an integral protection zone, plays a crucial role in ensuring the survival of the turtle species known as podocnemis expansa.

