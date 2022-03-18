2nd Amazon warehouse in NYC to hold union election in April
A federal labor board says a second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April
A second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday.
In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 everyday from April 25-29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson said. The count is expected to take place on May 2.
The federal labor board had approved the second union vote on Staten Island earlier this month. Amazon is already facing another in-person union vote March 25-30 at JFK8, a separate warehouse neighboring LDJ5.
The organization effort at both warehouses is being led by the Amazon Labor Union, a group headed by a former Amazon employee who was fired after protesting working conditions at the company in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees at another company warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, are now casting mail ballots for a union election, with a tally expected to begin on March 28. Last year, workers at the Alabama facility voted against unionizing. Federal labor officials scrapped the results and ordered a re-do in November, ruling the Seattle-based online retail giant had tainted the results.
