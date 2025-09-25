Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle FTC allegations it duped customers into enrolling in Prime

Amazon reached a historic $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission which said the online giant tricked customers into signing up for its Prime memberships, and made it difficult to cancel after they did so

Sally Ho
Thursday 25 September 2025 16:35 BST
Amazon FTC Trial
Amazon FTC Trial (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved)

Amazon has reached a historic $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which said the online retail giant tricked customers into signing up for its Prime memberships and made it difficult for them to cancel after doing so.

The Seattle company will pay $1 billion in civil penalties — the largest FTC fine in FTC's history, and $1.5 billion will be paid to consumers who were unintentionally enrolled in Prime, or were deterred from canceling their subscriptions, the agency said Thursday.

The trial in Seattle started this week after the case was filed two years ago.

Amazon admits no wrong-doing in the settlement. It did not immediately respond to requests by The Associated Press for comment.

