Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Amazon expands its perishable delivery service, putting pressure on traditional grocers

Amazon is now rolling out a service where its Prime members can order their blueberries and milk at the same time as their batteries and other basic items

Anne d'Innocenzio
Wednesday 13 August 2025 15:17 BST
Earns Amazon
Earns Amazon (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amazon is now rolling out a service where its Prime members can order their blueberries and milk at the same time as their batteries and other basic items.

The online juggernaut said Wednesday that customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns now have access to fresh groceries with its free Same-Day Delivery on orders over $25 for Prime members, with plans to reach over 2,300 by the end of the year.

The company said that if an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still choose same-day delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.

In the past, Prime subscribers’ grocery orders were fulfilled through Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods.

The expansion is expected to put more pressure on grocery delivery services offered by such rivals as Walmart, Instacart and Target.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in