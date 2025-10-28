Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Amazon cuts 14,000 corporate jobs as spending on artificial intelligence accelerates

Amazon will cut about 14,000 corporate jobs as the online retail giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence

Michelle Chapman
Tuesday 28 October 2025 10:07 GMT

Amazon will cut about 14,000 corporate jobs as the online retail giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence.

“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets and what matters most to our customers’ current and future needs,” Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon said in message to employees Tuesday.

Included in the letter was a memo to Amazon staff last year from CEO Andy Jassy,

Teams and individuals impacted by the job cuts will be notified on Tuesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in