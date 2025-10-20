One Tech Tip: How to prepare for outages that impact our online lives, from banking to chatting apps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major Amazon Web Services outage disrupted scores of online platforms on Monday — leaving people around the world unable to access some banks, chatting apps, online food ordering and more.

History shows these kinds of system outages can be short-lived, and are often minor inconveniences — such as placing a lunch order in person or waiting a few hours for a gaming platform to come back online — than long-term problems, but recovery can be a bumpy road. And for people trying to move money, communicate with loved ones or work using impacted services, disruptions are especially stressful.

Consumers may not realize how many platforms they use rely on the same back-end technology. AWS is one of only a handful of major cloud service providers that businesses, governments, universities and other organizations rely on. Monday's outage is an important reminder of that — and experts stress it's important to diversify our online lives where we can, or even have some “old school” alternatives to turn to as a backup plan.

“Don’t put all your eggs in one digital basket,” said Lee McKnight, an associate professor at Syracuse University's School of Information Studies, noting these kinds of outages aren't going away anytime soon.

So what, if anything, can you do to prepare for disruptions? Here are a few tips.

Keep your money in more than one place

During Monday’s AWS disruptions, users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems with platforms like Venmo and online broker Robinhood. Banks such as Halifax and Lloyds also said some of their services were temporarily affected, although some customers continued to report lingering issues.

Even if short-lived, outages that impact online banking and other financial services can be among the most stressful, particularly if a consumer is waiting on a paycheck, trying to pay rent, checking on investment funds or making purchases. While much of your stress will depend on the scope and length of disruptions, experts say a good rule of thumb is to park your money in multiple places.

“I’m a big fan of holding multiple accounts that can give us access, to some degree, of funds at any given time,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. This underlines the importance of having an emergency savings account, he explains, or other accounts separate from something like day-to-day checking account, for example.

Keeping some cash in a safe place is also a good idea, he adds — and emergency preparedness agencies similarly recommend having physical money on hand in case of a natural disaster or power failures. Still, it’s important to keep hoarding in moderation.

“We shouldn’t go overboard, because we can lose cash — it can be stolen or misplaced,” Hamrick said. And in terms of prudent financial practices overall, he explains, you also don’t want to have lots of money “stored under a mattress” if it could instead be earning interest in a bank.

Depending on the scope of the outage, some other options could still be available.

If digital banking apps are offline, for example, consumers may still be able to visit a branch in person, or call a representative over the phone — although wait times during widespread disruptions are often longer. And if the disruptions are tied to a third-party cloud services provider, as seen with AWS on Monday, it's not always something a bank or other impacted business can fix on its own.

Have backup communication channels

Monday’s AWS outage also impacted some communications platforms, including social media site Snapchat and messaging app Signal.

In our ever-digitized world, people have become all the more reliant on online channels to call or chat with loved ones, communicate in the workplace and more. And while it can be easy to become accustomed to certain apps or platforms, experts note that outages serve as an important reminder to have backup plans in place.

That could take the form of simply making sure you can reach those who you speak to regularly across different apps, again depending on the scope of disruption. If broader internet and cloud services that smartphones rely on are impacted, you may need to turn to more traditional phone calls and SMS text messages.

SMS texting relies on “an older telecom infrastructure,” McKnight explains. For that reason, he notes that it's important to have contacts for SMS texting up to date, “and not just the fancier and more fun services that we use day to day" in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, there can also be outages that specifically impact phone services. For non-cloud service outages in the past, impacted carriers have suggested users try Wi-Fi calling on both iPhones and Android devices.

Save your work across multiple platforms — and monitor service updates

Overall, McKnight suggests “building out your own personal, multi-cloud strategy.”

For online work or projects, that could look like storing documents across multiple platforms — such as Google Drive, Dropbox and iCloud, McKnight explains. It's important to recognize potential security risks and make sure all of your accounts are secure, he adds, but “having some diversity in how you store information” could also reduce headaches when and if certain services are disrupted.

Many businesses may also have their own workarounds or contingency plans in case the technology they use goes offline. While a wider recovery from Monday's outage is still largely reliant on Amazon’s wider mitigation efforts, individual platforms' social media or online status pages may have updates or details about alternative operations.

You can also check outage trackers like Downdetector to see if others are experiencing similar problems.

Even after recovery, experts also suggest checking payments, online orders and messages you may have sent during or close to the outage — in case something didn't go through.

____

Is there a tech topic that you think needs explaining? Write to us at onetechtip@ap.org with your suggestions for future editions of One Tech Tip.