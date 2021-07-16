Amber alert issued in Oklahoma for three missing children
Aged between 6 and 13 years old, the three are said to be in a 2006 Honda Accord
An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children from Edmond, Oklahoma, who authorities say are being taken to the Tulsa metro area.
The children have been identified as 13-year-old Jayden King, 12-year-old Kizzabelle King and 6-year-old Jensen King. They are said to be in a 2006 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma license plate JNJ839.
They were last seen around 7am Thursday in the Edmond area, reports News 9.
Union City authorities are considering 35-year-old Christian King and 32-year-old Samantha King as suspects in the case.
More to follow...
