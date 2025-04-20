Jay Sigel, considered America's best amateur since Bobby Jones, dies of cancer at 81

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jay Sigel, who was widely viewed as America's best amateur since Bobby Jones, has died of pancreatic cancer, the U.S. Golf Association said Sunday.

The USGA said Sigel died Saturday at age 81. Along with his two U.S. Amateur titles and three U.S. Mid-Amateur victories, Sigel played in nine Walker Cup matches, twice as a playing captain.

Sigel was low amateur in the Masters three times, and once each at the U.S. Open and British Open during his sterling career.

His intention was to turn pro when he starred at Wake Forest on an Arnold Palmer scholarship. But his left hand went through a pane window on a swinging door that required 70 stitches. Sigel decided to remain amateur and started a successful insurance business.

“I always thought things happen for a reason,” Sigel once said. “The hand injury was the best thing to happen to me.”

He won his first U.S. Amateur in 1982, and the following year became the first player to win the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Mid-Amateur — for players at least 25 years old — in the same season. He also captured some of the nation's most prestigious titles, such as the Sunnehanna Amateur, the Northeast Amateur and the Porter Cup.

Sigel joined the PGA Tour Champions when he turned 50 and won eight times, though his legacy was amateur golf.

He was on eight winning Walker Cup teams, and played as the captain in 1983 and 1985.

