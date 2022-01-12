Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane
American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him
A passenger entered the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding in Honduras and damaged the plane before he was arrested.
The flight scheduled to depart for Miami on Tuesday afternoon was delayed for hours until a replacement plane could be arranged. The flight arrived in Florida early Wednesday, about eight hours late.
American Airlines indicated that the cockpit door was open before the incident at the international airport in San Pedro Sula Honduras.
“Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement,” an airline spokesman said.
The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.