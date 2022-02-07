Defending Olympic champ Mikaela Shiffrin out of giant slalom
Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games and has been disqualified from the event
Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Monday and was disqualified from the event.
Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski's edge and fell on her side.
The 26-year-old American was trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the country to win three Olympic golds.
AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar and AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.
