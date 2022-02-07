Defending Olympic champ Mikaela Shiffrin out of giant slalom

Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games and has been disqualified from the event

Via AP news wire
Monday 07 February 2022 01:47
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games on Monday and was disqualified from the event.

Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski's edge and fell on her side.

The 26-year-old American was trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the country to win three Olympic golds.

___

AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar and AP National Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

