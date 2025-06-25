Palestinian student sues Michigan school over teacher's reaction to her refusal to stand for Pledge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a 14-year-old student who said a teacher humiliated her for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of U.S. support of Israel's war in Gaza.

Danielle Khalaf's teacher told her, “Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don’t like it, you should go back to your country,” according to the lawsuit.

Danielle, whose family is of Palestinian descent, declined to recite the Pledge over three days in January.

“We can only marvel at the conviction and incredible courage it took for her to follow her conscience and her heart,” ACLU attorney Mark Fancher said.

The lawsuit says her teacher admonished her and told her she was being disrespectful.

As a result, Danielle “suffered extensive emotional and social injuries,” including nightmares, stress and strained friendships, the lawsuit says.

The ACLU and the Arab American Civil Rights League said Danielle's First Amendment rights were violated, and the lawsuit seeks a financial award.

“It was traumatizing, it hurt and I know she could do that to other people,” Danielle said at a news conference in February, referring to the teacher's treatment.

At that time, the school district said it had taken “appropriate action,” though it didn't elaborate.

“Discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and is taken very seriously,” the district said.

The school district declined Wednesday to comment further, citing the litigation.

Michigan has more than 300,000 residents of Middle Eastern or North African descent, second in the U.S. behind California, according to the Census Bureau.