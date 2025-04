George M. Johnson's 'All Boys Aren't Blue' tops 2024 list of most 'challenged' US library books

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Removing books from library shelves is no longer just a story of objections from a local community or an individual parent, the American Library Association says.

In its new State of American Libraries Report released Monday, the ALA found more than 70% of attempted bans of a given title or titles come from organized groups and elected officials, and just 16% originated with a parent.

The most commonly criticized books, including Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer” and the late Toni Morrison's “The Bluest Eye,” can be found on such websites as www.ratedbooks.org and through lists compiled by Moms for Liberty and other conservative activists.

“We can trace many of the challenges to lists of books that have been distributed by Moms for Liberty and other groups," said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, who directs the association's Office for Intellectual Freedom.

As part of its annual report, the ALA unveiled its list of the 10 most “challenged books” of 2024, starting with George M. Johnson's “All Boys Aren't Blue,” and also featuring “Gender Queer,” “The Bluest Eye,” Stephen Chbosky's “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and John Green's “Looking for Alaska.”

Most of the books listed have LGBTQ+ themes, continuing a yearslong trend. Other objections include references to drug addiction, such as in Ellen Hopkins' “Crank,” and to slavery and sexual abuse, including those in Patricia McCormick's “Sold.”

The ALA defines a challenge as a “formal, written complaint filed with a library or school requesting that materials be removed because of content or appropriateness.” The association, which compiles censorship data through media accounts and reports from librarians, has long believed the actual number of challenges is far higher than the numbers cited in its annual studies.

The report comes at an especially perilous time for libraries. The Trump administration is implementing drastic cuts at the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which already is canceling grants to state libraries.

Bans have surged in recent years and several states, from Texas and Florida to Iowa and Utah, have passed laws restricting what school libraries can acquire. While the ALA is reporting a sharp drop in challenges in 2024, down to 821 attempts compared to 1,247 the year before, the number remains far higher than before 2021.

And Caldwell-Stone doesn't believe censorship is declining. Libraries are now more likely to avoid stocking books that are controversial, or may be prohibited by law, she says.

“I spoke to a librarian from Texas who told me she was looking over a political book and wasn't sure if she could add it to the collection,” Caldwell-Stone said. “Librarians don't want to get prosecuted or otherwise face legal trouble. A lot of librarians are operating under these kinds of threats.”

The 10 Most Challenged Books of 2024

1. “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson

2. “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe

3. (Tie) “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison

3. (Tie) “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky

5. “Tricks,” by Ellen Hopkins

6. (Tie) “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green

6. (Tie) “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews

8. (Tie) “Crank,” by Ellen Hopkins

8. (Tie) “Sold,” by Patricia McCormick

10. “Flamer,” by Mike Curato