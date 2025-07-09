Cyclist Greg LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal at Capitol ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greg LeMond, who is one of the most decorated cyclists in American history as a three-time Tour de France winner, was honored Wednesday with the Congressional Gold Medal.

LeMond, 64, received the medal during a ceremony at the Capitol with his wife, Kathy, and children in attendance. It was announced he'd receive the medal in 2020, but the pandemic delayed his ceremony.

“It is the highest honor that we can bestow in this institution," Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said. “It honors citizens whose contributions have shaped our country, enriched our history and lifted the spirits of the American people. And much like the American Dream itself, this honor is not reserved for any one person and profession, it can be earned and won by anyone who’s deserving.”

LeMond, a two-time World Road Race champion, was shot on a hunting trip in 1987 at the peak of his career, shortly after becoming the first American man to win the Tour de France. He recovered to win two more Tours: by the race's narrowest margin (eight seconds) in 1989 and again in 1990.

“The honor is more than I ever expected, and I accept it with deep gratitude and also with a profound sense of humility,” LeMond said. “Today isn’t just about reflecting on my own journey. It’s about honoring the people, places and the moments that shaped it.”

Johnson presented the medal alongside Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson of California and former Republican Rep. Tom Graves of Georgia.

LeMond reflected on his time in Europe, where he was proudly referred to as “The American.”

“I am honored beyond words to receive this Congressional Gold Medal," he said. “I stand here knowing this honor isn’t mine alone. It belongs to every teammate, every supporter, every family member and to all of the extraordinary Americans whose courage and sacrifice made my life and career possible. I am proud to be an American, and I thank you, all of you, from the bottom of my heart.”

