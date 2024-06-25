Jump to content

Consumer confidence in U.S. falls in June as Americans fret about near-term prospects

American consumers lost some confidence in June as expectations over the near-term future fell again

Matt Ott
Tuesday 25 June 2024 15:13

American consumers lost some confidence in June as expectations over the near-term future fell again.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell in June to 100.4 from 101.3 in May. The index's decline was not quite as bad as analysts were expecting.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market fell to 73 from 74.9 in May. A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future.

Consumers’ view of current conditions rose in June to 141.5, up from 140.8 in May.

