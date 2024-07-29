Japan surges past China for Olympics men's gymnastics team gold, Americans end drought with bronze

Support truly

Japan surged past its longtime rival China to win gold in the Paris Olympics men's gymnastics competition, and the Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008.

It was Japan’s eighth team gold and first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The Japanese overtook its rivals on the final rotation, after China's Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar. Japan won with a small margin of 0.532 points.

After qualifying in fifth place, the U.S. men ended a 16-year drought.

Russia, which won gold at the Tokyo Games, did not compete because of its role in the war against Ukraine.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games