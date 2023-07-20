US jobless claims fall again as labor market continues to flash strength

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week with the labor market continuing to cruise along despite higher interest rates intended to cool hiring.

U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 228,000 for the week ending July 15, from 237,000 previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 9,250 to 237,500.

Jobless claim applications are viewed as reflective of the number of layoffs in a given week.

Overall, 1.75 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended July 8, about 33,000 more than the previous week.