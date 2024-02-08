Jump to content

US applications for unemployment benefits fall again despite recent layoff announcements

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell last week despite more layoff announcements from high-profile companies recently

Matt Ott
Thursday 08 February 2024 13:40
Unemployment Benefits
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell last week despite more layoff announcements from high-profile companies recently.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 218,000 for the week ending Feb. 3, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, increased by 3,750 to 212,250.

Weekly unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at extraordinarily low levels despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

In total, 1.87 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Jan. 27, a decrease of 23,000 from the previous week.

