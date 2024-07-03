Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US filings for jobless claims inch up modestly, but continuing claims rise for ninth straight week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits inched up last week, but remain at historically healthy levels despite elevated interest rates

Matt Ott
Wednesday 03 July 2024 13:40
Unemployment Benefits
Unemployment Benefits (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits inched up last week, but remain at historically healthy levels despite elevated interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that jobless claims for the week ending June 29 rose by 4,000 to 238,000 from 234,000 the previous week. The data was issued one day earlier than its regular Thursday release due to the July Fourth holiday.

Weekly unemployment claims — widely considered as representative of layoffs — remain at low levels by historical standards, a sign that most Americans enjoy unusual job security. Still, after mostly staying below 220,000 this year, weekly claims have steadily moved up recently.

The total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits rose for the ninth straight week, to 1.86 million, for the week of June 22. That’s the most since November of 2021.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 2,250 to 238,500.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in