Retail sales up a surprising 0.6% in June after a May pullback by consumers
After an earlier pullback, consumers picked up their spending in June showing resilience despite anxiety high over tariffs and the U.S. economy
After an earlier pullback, consumers picked up their spending in June despite anxiety over tariffs and the state of the U.S. economy.
Retail sales rose 0.6% in June after declining 0.9% in May, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Sales in April fell 0.1%, pulled down by a steep drop in auto sales, after Americans ramped up their car-buying in March to get ahead of President Donald Trump’s 25% duty on imported cars and car parts.
Excluding autos, sales rose/increased in June.
The retail sales report arrives amid a whipsaw frenzy of on and off again tariffs have that jolted businesses and households. For businesses, that has made it harder to manage supply and inventories. Americans are focusing more on necessities, when they do shop.