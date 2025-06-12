Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The number of Americans filing for jobless claims last week remains at the highest level in 8 months

U.S. filings for jobless benefits were unchanged last week, remaining at the higher end of recent ranges as uncertainty over the impact of trade wars lingers

Matt Ott
Thursday 12 June 2025 13:44 BST
Unemployment Benefits
Unemployment Benefits (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S. filings for jobless benefits were unchanged last week, remaining at the higher end of recent ranges as uncertainty over the impact of trade wars lingers.

New applications for jobless benefits numbered 248,000 for the week ending June 7, the Labor Department said Thursday. Analysts had forecast 244,000 new applications.

A week ago, there were 248,000 jobless claim applications, which was the most since early October and a sign that layoffs could be trending higher.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered representative of U.S. layoffs and have mostly bounced around a historically healthy range between 200,000 and 250,000 since COVID-19 throttled the economy five years ago, wiping out millions of jobs.

The four-week average of jobless claims, which evens out some of the weekly ups and downs during more volatile stretches, rose by 5,000 to 240,250.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of May 31 jumped by 54,000 to 1.96 million, the most since November of 2021.

