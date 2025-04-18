Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal judge pausing Trump administration's plans for mass layoffs at the CFPB

A federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ruled that the agency can’t go forward immediately with plans to mass fire hundreds of employees

Michael Kunzelman
Friday 18 April 2025 17:07 BST
Credit Cards Late Fees Lawsuit
Credit Cards Late Fees Lawsuit (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A federal judge who blocked the Trump administration from dismantling the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ruled that the agency can’t go forward immediately with plans to mass fire hundreds of employees.

During a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson expressed concern that administration officials aren’t complying with her earlier order that maintains the agency’s existence until she rules on the merits of a lawsuit seeking to preserve the bureau.

Jackson said she will bar officials from carrying out any mass firings or cutting off employees’ access to agency computer systems on Friday. She scheduled a hearing on April 28 to hear testimony from officials.

