Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has won his appeal to be released from house arrest

Via AP news wire
Friday 04 August 2023 10:31
Romania Andrew Tate
Romania Andrew Tate
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said.

The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in