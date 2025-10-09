Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Angel Reese to make history as first professional athlete in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Angel Reese is getting a pair of wings

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 October 2025 18:14 BST

Angel Reese is getting a pair of wings.

The Chicago Sky star announced on Instagram that she will be walking in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15. It will be the first time a professional athlete will walk the runway in the iconic fashion show.

“Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL,” the 23-year-old Reese posted on Instagram. “I’m finally getting my wings I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny. Wings on, heels ready…Catch me on the runway."

The retailer posted a video on Instagram of the announcement showing the WNBA player in a pink robe, black lingerie and white feather wings.

“Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel…major is an understatement,” the post reads.

The lingerie show began in 2001 and took place annually for nearly two decades. Victoria's Secret canceled the show in 2019, but brought it back last year, with Reese attending.

