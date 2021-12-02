German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor have met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period

Via AP news wire
Thursday 02 December 2021 10:22
Virus Outbreak Germany
Virus Outbreak Germany
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met Thursday with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, said Tuesday that he backs a general vaccine mandate, but favors letting lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the matter.

The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. Some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already transferred patients to other parts of Germany because of a shortage of intensive care beds.

Agreeing what measures to take has been complicated by Germany's political structure — with the 16 states responsible for many of the regulations — and the ongoing transition at the federal level.

___

Recommended

The proposals on the table include:

1. Restricting access to nonessential stores to people who are either vaccinated or recovered.

2. Closing clubs in regions with high infection rates.

3. Limiting the number of people who can take part in large events, such as soccer matches.

4. Reintroducing limits on how many unvaccinated people can meet in private settings.

5. A requirement for people who work in hospitals and nursing homes to get the COVID-19 shot, with the possibility of a general vaccinate mandate next year.

___

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, far below the minimum of 75% the government is aiming for.

Germany's disease control agency reported 73,209 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 388 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.

Recommended

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in