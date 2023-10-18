AP PHOTOS: Anger boils and desperation widens in war’s 12th day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

War's most glaring images capture blood-soaked bodies, flattened buildings and steely soldiers. Zero in on the faces in those photos, though, and much more is revealed: Anger, resolve and desperation.

As Israel’s war with Hamas persisted in its 12th day Wednesday, scenes of destruction and brutality met subtler human moments of a person absorbing their new reality.

A man walking his bicycle beside the charred remains of a hospital that became the battle’s latest flashpoint. An obliterated building and the child pulled from its debris. A house pockmarked by artillery, and the man who stares blankly from the window.

All of it rippled outward to the wider world, bringing protests filled with boiling anger on the faces of those who amassed in Cairo, Tehran and outside Beirut.