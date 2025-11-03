Mining giant Anglo American faces class action appeal over alleged lead poisoning in Zambia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An appeal hearing opened Monday in South Africa on whether a subsidiary of British-based mining company Anglo American PLC was responsible for lead poisoning over decades that affected around 140,000 people in Zambia.

The class action by women and children asks South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a judgment by a lower court that dismissed their case against Anglo American South Africa.

They allege that a mine in the Zambian city of Kabwe — which Anglo American South Africa was involved with from 1925 to 1974 — “poisoned generations of local people,” according to a statement from their lawyers.

The lower court in Johannesburg dismissed their case in 2023, ruling that there was a lack of initial evidence that they had been poisoned. It called their case “an unmanageable class action” because every one of the roughly 140,000 people would have to prove they suffered from illness caused by lead poisoning.

The judge in that ruling asserted that it could take 10 years for lawyers just to consult with all the people bringing the case.

Kabwe, in central Zambia, has been called one of the most polluted places in the world and was named in a 2022 United Nations special report as an area permanently altered by mining activity.

A Human Rights Watch report this year said that soil contamination in Kabwe reaches 60,000 milligrams of lead per kilogram. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says lead contamination over 200 milligrams per kilogram is hazardous.

The class action lawsuit has been supported by several rights and civic groups, including Amnesty International, which says medical studies show that children from Kabwe have record-high levels of lead in their blood. Lead can cause permanent damage to internal organs, including the brain.

Anglo American does not dispute that severe contamination occurred in Kabwe but says it only held a minority share in the Zambian company that operated the mine.

“An attempt is being made to hold (Anglo American South Africa) liable for a mine we have never owned nor operated and for pollution and harm that others have caused and freely acknowledged as their responsibility,” Anglo American said.

Zambia was rocked by another mining disaster this year when a Chinese company was accused of covering up the extent of a toxic spill that resulted in tons of cyanide, arsenic, copper, zinc, lead and other pollutants flowing into a major river that millions of people rely on for drinking water and for irrigating crops.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa