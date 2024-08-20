Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brazilian pop star Anitta to perform at NFL’s first game in Sao Paulo

Brazilian pop star Anitta will perform at halftime of the first NFL game in the South American country on Sept. 6

Mauricio Savarese
Tuesday 20 August 2024 18:59
Mexico Anitta
Mexico Anitta (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Brazilian pop star Anitta will perform at halftime of the first NFL game in the South American country on Sept. 6.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 31-year-old will perform when the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo.

A fan favorite in Brazil for about a decade, Anitta released her most recent album, “Funk Generation,” in April. She is the first Brazilian artist with 35 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has the most Hot 100 charting songs of any Brazilian female artist.

“It means everything to be able to perform in Sao Paulo at the NFL’s first game in Brazil, where I can bring fans around the world the excitement and joy of our amazing culture,” Anitta said in a statement. “It’s really a dream come true to be a part of this moment.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

